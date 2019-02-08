Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Friday denied a report that President Trump angrily lashed out at him after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple crimes.

CNN reported in December that Mr. Trump twice upbraided his attorney general, angry that prosecutors managed by Mr. Whitaker filed the charges. The president believed the charges made him look bad and the situation was unfair, CNN reported.

But Mr. Whitaker told lawmakers the report simply wasn’t true. He said that not only did the president not lash out him, but no one contacted him on Mr. Trump’s behalf to express displeasure.

Mr. Trump also denied the report in December tweet.





