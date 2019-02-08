FENTON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis mayor who misled police about a hit-and-run crash has survived an attempt to force him out of office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Board of Aldermen in Fenton voted down three attempts Thursday to take action against Mayor Joshua Voyles.

A St. Louis County police report says Voyles didn’t stop in December after hitting a parked truck. The report says the 37-year-old told responding officers that a friend had brought him home from a bar and another friend drove his vehicle.

The report says Voyles‘ car had damage, his breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. Voyles confessed days later and said at the meeting that he’s “working hard to make it right.” The truck’s owner told police he wouldn’t pursue prosecution if his truck were repaired.

