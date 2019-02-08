By - Associated Press - Friday, February 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a collision between a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck and a car on city’s north side Friday about 8 a.m. Police say he was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say the driver fled from the crash scene on foot.


