MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a collision between a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck and a car on city’s north side Friday about 8 a.m. Police say he was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries.

Authorities say the driver fled from the crash scene on foot.





