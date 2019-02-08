BALTIMORE (AP) - Officials say a Baltimore high school hall monitor was shot when he confronted a man who tried to enter the school.

Baltimore Police said in a statement that the monitor and a 25-year-old man argued in the Frederick Douglass High School lobby around noon Friday and the monitor was shot. Col. Byron Conaway said at a news conference it’s thought the man wanted to confront someone inside.

School police Chief Akil Hamm says officers in the main office nearby took the man into custody and no students were involved. Police say the 56-year-old monitor is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the lower torso.

Students were on lockdown for roughly an hour before being escorted out.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.