CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a 43-year-old New Mexico man has been sentenced on his sixth drunken driving offense.

Andrea Reeb - the top prosecutor for a district that includes Clovis in eastern New Mexico’s Curry County - says Gerardo Vasquez was sentenced to two and a half years on the third-degree felony.

He also was sentenced on the misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.

Vasquez was found guilty by a jury in November.

The district attorney says Vasquez’s fifth DUI conviction came in 2012.

She announced Vasquez’s sentencing Thursday.





