CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a 43-year-old New Mexico man has been sentenced on his sixth drunken driving offense.
Andrea Reeb - the top prosecutor for a district that includes Clovis in eastern New Mexico’s Curry County - says Gerardo Vasquez was sentenced to two and a half years on the third-degree felony.
He also was sentenced on the misdemeanor count of driving with a revoked license.
Vasquez was found guilty by a jury in November.
The district attorney says Vasquez’s fifth DUI conviction came in 2012.
She announced Vasquez’s sentencing Thursday.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.