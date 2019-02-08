SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A ranch worker shot a wolf that was chasing cattle in an area of eastern Washington state where there are no known wolf packs.
A rancher tells the Capital Press that the wolf was one of three running down cattle in a pasture near Lake Sprague, southwest of Spokane.
The rancher says the worker shot the adult female wolf as it continued to pursue cattle. The other two turned away.
Wildlife officials have not yet confirmed the shooting.
State law allows ranchers to shoot wolves threatening livestock.
The rancher says he is confident the shooting was lawful.
