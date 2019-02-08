Roger Stone was sued in D.C. federal court Thursday by Jerome Corsi, a former colleague and conspiracy theorist who claims he fears for his life after becoming a witness in the government’s case against the embattled Republican operative.

Filed on the heels of the special counsel’s criminal indictment charging Mr. Stone, President Trump’s former election campaign adviser, with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress, Mr. Corsi’s lawsuit alleges claims of defamation, assault and intentional infliction of emotional stemming from his own involvement in the government’s investigation.

“Even before Defendant Stone was indicted, he began a public relations campaign in this district, nationally and internationally to smear, intimidate and threaten Plaintiff Corsi,” lawyer Larry Klayman wrote on his behalf.

“Plaintiff Corsi is 72 years old,” Mr. Klayman continued. “Defendant Stone’s intentional infliction of emotional distress and coercion and threats are intended to try even cause Plaintiff Corsi to have heart attacks and strokes, in order that Plaintiff will be unable to testify at Stone’s criminal trial.”

The lawsuit cites several remarks made by Mr. Stone in recent videos and articles uploaded by Infowars, a right-wing website published by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, including comments in which he implied Mr. Corsi is an “alcoholic” who lied under oath federal authorities investigating the 2016 elections.

“Jerry was prepared to stab a principal Trump supporter in the back, he was perfectly prepared to bear false witness against me, even though I had done nothing in my entire life other than help him,” Mr. Stone said in an Infowars video cited in the lawsuit.

“I look forward to our confrontation,” Mr. Stone said in another. “I will demolish you.”

Mr. Corsi’s lawsuit seeks punitive damages in excess of $25 million and gag order preventing Mr. Stone from “intimidating, coercing and threatening material witnesses, such as Plaintiff Corsi, who are likely to be subpoenaed to testify at his trial.”

“As a direct and proximate result of Defendant Stone’s wrongful conduct, Plaintiff Corsi suffered conscious pain, suffering, severe emotional distress and the fear of imminent serious bodily injury or death, and other mental and physical injuries, and Plaintiff was severely harmed and damaged thereby,” Mr. Klayman wrote.

Mr. Stone, 66, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

A longtime Republican operative and lobbyist, Mr. Stone last month became the 34th individual criminally charged as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 elections. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts and is currently free on bond.

Federal prosecutors alleged in their indictment that Mr. Stone lied to Congress about his conversations during the 2016 race with an unnamed political commentator referenced in court documents as “Person 1” and subsequently identified as Mr. Corsi.

Mr. Corsi served as D.C. bureau chief for Infowars prior to being terminated last month. He previously worked for a similar site, World Net Daily, where he gained notoriety propagating the “birther” conspiracy theory that supposes former President Barack Obama was born abroad.

Mr. Stone remains an active contributor to Infowars. His first interview following his arrest last month was granted to Mr. Jones, and Infowars sponsored a recent press conference held in support of Mr. Stone in D.C.





