Journalist Ronan Farrow on Thursday accused the National Enquirer of threatening him with blackmail for reporting he did on the publication’s connection to President Trump.
In April 2018, Mr. Farrow wrote a piece for the New Yorker that laid out how the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen coordinated efforts with the National Enquirer to cover up affair allegations during the 2016 presidential campaign.
AMI — American Media — is the parent company for the National Enquirer. Its CEO, David Pecker, has a well-known relationship with Mr. Trump.
Mr. Farrow’s allegations immediately follow accusations of “blackmail and extortion” made by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Mr. Bezos on Thursday accused AMI of threatening to publish intimate photographs, including one “below the belt selfie.”
Federal prosecutors are now investigating AMI’s actions in light of Mr. Bezos’ allegations to determine if the company violated the immunity deal related to its role in the hush-money scheme that benefited then-candidate Trump.
