SALEM, Ore. (AP) - An off-duty Salem police officer was arrested in Portland on methamphetamine and theft charges after police say he was caught selling stolen property.

The Statesman-Journal reports 31-year-old Seth Thayres and an alleged accomplice were arrested Thursday by Portland Police Bureau officers.

Salem Police spokesman Lt. Treven Upkes says Thayres has been on administrative leave from the Salem Police Department since Oct. 9 awaiting the outcome of a fitness-for-duty evaluation.

Upkes declined to say what prompted the evaluation.

Portland police say detectives following up on two burglaries in which more than $30,000 worth of property was taken identified Thayres and another man as suspects in the sale of property from one of the burglaries.

Thayres has been charged with first-degree theft and meth possession.

It wasn’t immediately known if Thayres has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.