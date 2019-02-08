CAROLINA, Miss. (AP) - A northeast Mississippi sheriff says a man has been arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson tells WTVA-TV that 45-year-old Robert Christopher Ellis was arrested Friday near the Carolina community.

It’s unclear if Ellis has been formally charged or has a lawyer to speak for him.

Dickinson says video shows a woman exited a vehicle Ellis was driving at a rural grocery at 4 a.m. Sunday and signaled for help. The bystander confronted Ellis, who fled. A store clerk called deputies.

The sheriff says the woman was held for several days and assaulted multiple times. She’s currently hospitalized.

Dickinson says another woman was with Ellis when he was arrested. The sheriff says she’s a witness, but could end up being a victim as well.

