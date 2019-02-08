CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A 20-year-old Salvadoran accused of murdering our people in Nevada is going before a justice of the peace who will consider whether he should be tried initially on burglary charges related to items he allegedly stole from the victims.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday in Carson City Justice Court to determine whether there’s enough evidence to bound Wilber Martinez-Guzman over for trial in district court.

The stolen property includes a revolver prosecutors say Martinez-Guzman admitted stealing from a Reno couple less than two weeks before he shot them at their home Jan. 16.

County prosecutors intend to extradite him to Reno eventually to face murder charges in the killing of the couple and two other women a week earlier in Gardnerville.

Immigration officials say Martinez-Guzman entered the country illegally but they say they don’t know when or where.





