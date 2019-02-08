COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A prosecutor in Sweden says a man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the return of royal funeral artifacts that were stolen last year from a Swedish cathedral.

Prosecutor Isabelle Bjursten says the man was arrested Thursday, two days after the items, dating from 1611 and estimated to be worth 65 million kronor ($7.2 million), were found north of Stockholm.

Bjursten said Friday the man, who was not identified, is suspected of “being involved in the return of the precious regalia” that were found in a garbage container.

Another man is on trial accused of stealing the two crowns and an orb from the Strangnas Cathedral, west of Stockholm, on July 31. His trial has been postponed after the regalia were found.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.