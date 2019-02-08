NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - A teenager has been charged with murder and arson in the death of his grandmother in North Carolina.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets the 17-year-old is also charged with arson and felony animal abuse in connection with the death of 68-year-old Marjorie Thompson, whose body was found in her home after a fire on Monday.

Authorities have charged 19-year-old John Gizzi with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Investigators in North Carolina tipped off authorities in Mississippi that the teen could be at his brother’s house. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teen and John Gizzi as they arrived at the residence in a stolen vehicle.

It couldn’t be determined Friday if either brother has an attorney.





