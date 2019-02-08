CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on shooting of 1-year-old Chicago boy (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Chicago Police say the gunman who opened fire on an SUV and shot a 1-year-old boy in the head may have been aiming at the child’s mother.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Thursday evening’s shooting that left the 1-year-old boy in very critical condition and on life support was not a random act and that detectives are trying to determine if the boy’s mother, who was also in the vehicle, may have been the target.

Police say the boy’s grandmother was dropping someone off at a home on the city’s South Side on Thursday when someone in a dark-colored car fired as many as eight shots. Police say the grandmother did not see who fired or get a good look at the vehicle because by the time she turned around after hearing the sound of a window of her SUV shatter, the boy had been shot in the head.

No arrests have been made and Guglielmi says that police are collecting footage from surveillance video cameras in the area in the hopes of getting a look at the suspect and the vehicle the suspect was in.

___

11:27 a.m.

___

8:01 a.m.

