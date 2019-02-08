President Trump’s personal doctor pronounced him in “very good health” Friday after his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, a doctor of osteopathy, said he examined the 72-year-old president over four hours with a panel of 11 other board-certified specialists.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Cmdr. Conley said in a statement.

He said the president did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia.

“The president is very grateful for the outstanding care he received today, and he especially wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, enlisted and civilian staff who participated,” he said.

Last year, then-White House physician Ronny Jackson said Mr. Trump was in “excellent” health. He recommended that the six-foot-three Mr. Trump, who then weighed 239 pounds, lose some weight by eating more salads and less carbohydrates.

The president does not smoke or drink alcohol. Last year’s exam found he his total cholesterol was 223, and he was taking statins to lower it.





