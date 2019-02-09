SELMA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police officer who was shot and seriously wounded last year in an ambush is back on the job.

Micah Hale told WSFA-TV that returning to work with the Selma Police Department made him nervous initially.

“It was like going back to school for the first time,” he said.

But Hale says he is a deeply religious person, “so I rely on my faith.”

Hale was shot while on patrol in September when someone fired into his unmarked patrol car using a high-powered rifle. He had pulled into a parking lot to fill out reports when the shooting began.

“I then heard a swoosh, a sound go right by my ear and, wait a minute, somebody’s shooting at me and from there I realized bullets (were) hitting my vehicle,” he said.

A slug pierced the officer’s bulletproof vest, but he managed to speed away before losing control and crashing. “As I got out of my vehicle, I pulled out my weapon and the streets were completely empty,” he remembered.

Hale underwent surgery and is back at work four months later.

Two men are jailed in the shooting, but the motive remains unclear.

Hale said he doesn’t feel any anger or desire to get even. He is just eager to pick up where he left off and continue the call he answered 13 years ago.

“By the grace of God I am still standing,” he said.

