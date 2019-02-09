Donald Trump Jr. has privately conceded that he expects to be criminally charged as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential race won by his father, a reporter covering the probe claimed Friday.

Natasha Bertrand, a journalist for The Atlantic, made the remark following her appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” during an online-only segment aired live on YouTube afterward.

“I think that Don Jr. is probably in more immediate jeopardy,” said Ms. Bertrand. “He has been telling his friends and associates that he expects to be indicted, and he’s been saying that for the last couple months.”

“His accounts about the Trump Tower meeting in 2016, his accounts about Trump Tower in Moscow and how involved he was in that could put him in some legal jeopardy there,” added Ms. Bertrand. “And as we know, Mueller has shown no shyness about going after people for lying to Congress.”

A spokesman for Mr. Trump, 41, disputed the reporter’s comments when reached by The Washington Times early Saturday.

“Unsurprisingly, every single thing that came out of Ms. Bertrand’s mouth last night regarding Don Jr. is 100% false,” a spokesman for Mr. Trump told The Times. “It’s sad to see another supposed ‘journalist’ regurgitate another reporter’s false-reporting without any actual effort to get the facts.”

Politico reported in November 2018 that Mr. Trump “told friends in recent weeks that he believes he could be indicted,” citing an unnamed source.

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization and the president’s oldest son, Mr. Trump admittedly held a meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan during the 2016 race with a Russian lawyer he was told had information damaging to his father’s opponent at the time, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The Department of Justice appointed Mr. Mueller in May 2017 to lead the government’s probe of matters related to allegations of Russian interference in the presidential race, making both the New York City meeting and efforts by the Trump Organization to build a skyscraper in Moscow of interest to his team of investigators.

Thirty-four people have been criminally charged so far as a result of the special counsel’s probe, including most recently Roger Stone, 66, a former Trump election campaign adviser indicted last month on counts of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Mr. Stone lied before members Congress when he previously testified before the House Intelligence Committee about his conversations during the 2016 race involving WikiLeaks, the website that published documents stolen from Mrs. Clinton’s campaign. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and his case is expected to go to trial later this year.

Michael Cohen, the president’s former personal lawyer, pleaded guilty late last year to lying to Congress about the so-called “Trump Tower Moscow” project and was subsequently sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Rep. Jackie Speier, California Democrat and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said after Cohen’s guilty plea was announced that she believed the president’s oldest son similarly lied to lawmakers on at least two occasions.





