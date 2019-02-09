SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The headliner at a March fundraiser for the Illinois Innocence Project will be a band of wrongfully convicted musicians.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that The Exoneree Band will play at the March 30 “Defenders of the Innocent” fundraiser.

Together, the quintet spent nearly 100 years behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit. The band was founded by harmonica player Darby Tillis. Tillis was freed from Illinois Death Row and was exonerated before he died in 2014.

Drummer Antoine Day of Chicago was convicted of first-degree murder in 1992 and was imprisoned for a decade.

The band plays original rock, blues and country music.

The band’s expenses will be covered by Juan Rivera Jr. He was wrongfully convicted three times of the 1992 rape and murder of a Waukegan girl.

