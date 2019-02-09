The number of court orders taking away gun rights from people who are considered dangerous dramatically increased during the second year of Washington’s law allowing them.

A report from the state court system shows that 77 final extreme risk protection orders were granted in Superior Courts from Jan. 1, 2018, through Oct. 12, the latest date available.

That far exceeds the 29 that were issued in all of 2017, the first year of its implementation.

Voters approved the law in a November 2016 ballot initiative. It allows law enforcement, family members and household members to file petitions seeking to take away gun rights from people who are threats to themselves and others. Final orders last up to one year.





