By - Associated Press - Saturday, February 9, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An inmate who escaped from a work-release job has been recaptured.

AL.com reports the Alabama Department of Corrections say 36-year-old Christopher Shun Hamby surrendered to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Hamby had been working in Montgomery when he escaped around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Hamby was serving a life sentence at Red Eagle Work Center. Court records show he was convicted of methamphetamine trafficking in Lee County in 2013.


