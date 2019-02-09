MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An inmate who escaped from a work-release job has been recaptured.
AL.com reports the Alabama Department of Corrections say 36-year-old Christopher Shun Hamby surrendered to authorities just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Hamby had been working in Montgomery when he escaped around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Hamby was serving a life sentence at Red Eagle Work Center. Court records show he was convicted of methamphetamine trafficking in Lee County in 2013.
