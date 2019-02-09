LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who was recorded antagonizing demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in January has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.

Authorities said Daniel Sohn was arrested Friday by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after they noticed that he was wearing a shirt with the LAPD logo and recognized him as the man in the video.

The video shows an Asian man who appeared to be wearing the same shirt and chanted “white power” to people who were protesting the fatal shooting in October of an unarmed black man by an LAPD officer inside a gym.

Sheriff’s Deputy Joana Warren said Sohn acknowledged he regularly poses as an officer to get respect.

Sohn was released on $2,500 bail. Warren didn’t know whether Sohn has an attorney.





