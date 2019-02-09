GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - A Richland County man is suing the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office saying he was held in jail 25 days for an armed robbery he did not commit.

A lawyer for Kevin Lamar Lewis says in court papers that Lewis was somewhere else when the Lil’ Cricket was robbed in November 2017, but deputies never questioned him.

Court records obtained by The Index-Journal of Greenwood said charges were dismissed and Lewis was released from jail 25 days after his arrest when a preliminary hearing was held.

Records show Lewis was arrested after the store clerk said a man with a bandanna over his face came in and demanded money, also taking her cellphone.

The sheriff’s office did not comment on the case to the newspaper.

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com





