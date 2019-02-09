In the year since the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, nine states have passed laws making it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence against others. That brings the total to 14.

And courts are issuing an unprecedented number of seizure orders across the U.S.

Supporters say these “red flag” laws are among the most promising tools to reduce the nearly 40,000 suicides and homicides by firearm each year in the U.S.

Gun advocates, though, say such measures undermine their constitutional rights and can result in people being stripped of their weapons on false or vindictive accusations.





