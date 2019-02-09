Under a Florida law passed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, courts can issue so-called risk-protection orders taking away an individual’s gun rights for one year. They must find “clear and convincing” evidence the person is a threat to themselves or others.
Here are the orders each Florida county reported issuing in the first nine months of the law - from its effective date on March 9, 2018, through Nov. 30:
- Alachua: 1
- Baker: 0
- Bay: 8
- Bradford: 0
- Brevard: 7
- Broward: 139
- Calhoun: 0
- Charlotte: 1
- Citrus: 4
- Clay: 0
- Collier: 6
- Columbia: 4
- Desoto: 0
- Dixie: 2
- Duval: 5
- Escambia: 0
- Flagler: 2
- Franklin: 0
- Gadsden: 0
- Gilchrist: 2
- Glades: 0
- Gulf: 0
- Hamilton: 1
- Hardee: 1
- Hendry: 0
- Hernando: 7
- Highlands: 13
- Hillsborough: 51
- Holmes: 0
- Indian River: 6
- Jackson: 0
- Jefferson: 0
- Lafayette: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lee: 12
- Leon: 3
- Levy: 0
- Liberty: 0
- Madison: 1
- Manatee: 11
- Marion: 27
- Martin: 10
- Miami-Dade: 57
- Monroe: 8
- Nassau: 1
- Okaloosa: 11
- Okeechobee: 0
- Orange: 16
- Osceola: 2
- Palm Beach: 12
- Pasco: 29
- Pinellas: 163
- Polk: 159
- Putnam: 12
- St. Johns: 0
- St. Lucie: 17
- Santa Rosa: 0
- Sarasota: 15
- Seminole: 35
- Sumter: 5
- Suwannee: 3
- Taylor: 0
- Union: 0
- Volusia: 66
- Wakulla: 0
- Walton: 2
- Washington: 0
___
Source: Florida court system
