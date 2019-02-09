Under a Florida law passed after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, courts can issue so-called risk-protection orders taking away an individual’s gun rights for one year. They must find “clear and convincing” evidence the person is a threat to themselves or others.

Here are the orders each Florida county reported issuing in the first nine months of the law - from its effective date on March 9, 2018, through Nov. 30:

- Alachua: 1

- Baker: 0

- Bay: 8

- Bradford: 0

- Brevard: 7

- Broward: 139

- Calhoun: 0

- Charlotte: 1

- Citrus: 4

- Clay: 0

- Collier: 6

- Columbia: 4

- Desoto: 0

- Dixie: 2

- Duval: 5

- Escambia: 0

- Flagler: 2

- Franklin: 0

- Gadsden: 0

- Gilchrist: 2

- Glades: 0

- Gulf: 0

- Hamilton: 1

- Hardee: 1

- Hendry: 0

- Hernando: 7

- Highlands: 13

- Hillsborough: 51

- Holmes: 0

- Indian River: 6

- Jackson: 0

- Jefferson: 0

- Lafayette: 1

- Lake: 1

- Lee: 12

- Leon: 3

- Levy: 0

- Liberty: 0

- Madison: 1

- Manatee: 11

- Marion: 27

- Martin: 10

- Miami-Dade: 57

- Monroe: 8

- Nassau: 1

- Okaloosa: 11

- Okeechobee: 0

- Orange: 16

- Osceola: 2

- Palm Beach: 12

- Pasco: 29

- Pinellas: 163

- Polk: 159

- Putnam: 12

- St. Johns: 0

- St. Lucie: 17

- Santa Rosa: 0

- Sarasota: 15

- Seminole: 35

- Sumter: 5

- Suwannee: 3

- Taylor: 0

- Union: 0

- Volusia: 66

- Wakulla: 0

- Walton: 2

- Washington: 0

___

Source: Florida court system





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.