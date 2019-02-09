TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A jury has found a 22-year-old Topeka man guilty of murder and other crimes for the shooting death of another man last year.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Zachary Buck-Schrag was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, assault and weapons and other counts following a four-day trial. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

Buck-Schrag had argued he shot 37-year-old Travis Larsen in self-defense on Jan. 14, 2017.

Buck-Schrag contended Larsen and another man threatened him and a friend by flashing an ammunition clip and making unfriendly remarks. Buck-Schrag said he showed the people in the other car a gun as Larsen’s car pursued his. Eventually, Larsen’s car hit Buck-Schrag’s vehicle and Buck-Schrag fired four times, hitting Larsen in the head.

