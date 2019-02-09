TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - A 22-year-old northern Michigan man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-week-old daughter.

Havona Hawsawi suffered severe head trauma and other injuries last August. Investigators say Thomas Weatherholt was under the influence of alcohol and medication.

Defense attorney Cynthia Conlon says Weatherholt pleaded no contest Friday because he can’t remember what happened. His blood-alcohol level was 0.10, four hours after the incident.

The baby’s mother, Hannah Pence, says Weatherholt was drunk when he fell asleep in his truck outside her parents’ home in Grand Traverse County. She says they argued after she woke him up and that Weatherholt went into the house and took the baby outside.

Havona died two days later.

___

Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.