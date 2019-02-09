President Trump’s campaign manager took a preemptive swipe at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign kickoff Saturday, calling her a “fraud” for claiming Native American ancestry.

“Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected,” tweeted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

He said voters “will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America’s middle-class.”

“Only under President Trump’s leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous,” Mr. Parscale said.

Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, is officially starting her 2020 presidential campaign Saturday with a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts, using the site of a historic 1912 labor strike as a backdrop. She is expected to receive the endorsement of Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, a member of the iconic Democratic family.

Her announcement comes just days after the revelation that Ms. Warren wrote on a Texas state bar registration card in 1986 that her race was “American Indian,” another example of identifying herself as a minority. She apologized, after recently apologizing to Cherokee tribal leaders for using a DNA test last year to try to confirm family lore that she is part Cherokee.

Republican National Committee spokesman Michael Ahrens said Ms. Warren’s socialist policies are “far outside the mainstream.”

He added, “Warren’s disastrous handling of her false minority claims and her refusal to apologize until now has everyone, including her own supporters, cringing at her campaign.”

Mr. Trump has been taunting the senator for years as “Pocahontas” over her claims of Native American ancestry.

Several Democrats, including Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, already have declared themselves candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination.





