After a thwarted school shooting plot last year, Vermont lawmakers and Republican Gov. Phil Scott worked together to approve several new gun control laws. One of those allowed state prosecutors to seek extreme risk protection orders to strip gun rights from individuals who are considered threatening. Final orders can last up to six months if courts find “clear and convincing” evidence the person is dangerous.

Here are the number of final orders issued in Vermont counties during the first nine months the law was enacted - from its April 11, 2018, through Jan. 9, 2019:

- Addison: 1

- Bennington: 3

- Caledonia: 1

- Chittenden: 3

- Orange: 2

- Rutland: 2

- Windsor: 4

Source: Vermont court system.





