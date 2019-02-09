JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man arrested and a victim in a deadly shooting in central Missouri.

The Cole County sheriff’s office says in a news release that deputies rushed to a home early Friday after a woman called 911 and said she and her husband had been shot. Deputies found 63-year-old Clifton Withers dead and the woman wounded. Investigators say she was able to tell deputies who had shot them.

Jefferson City police later located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop it. The pursuit ended in Holt Summit, where the suspect - identified as 21-year-old Austin Corrigan - wrecked the vehicle. Corrigan was arrested after a short pursuit.

Corrigan has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.





