SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police are looking for a driver whose pickup truck struck two women in a crosswalk, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Authorities in Somerville say the hit-and-run happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

The women were brought to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

Police say they’re looking for a dark-colored, full-size pickup truck that is believed to be a newer model and has front-end damage.





