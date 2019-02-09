SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts police are looking for a driver whose pickup truck struck two women in a crosswalk, killing one of them and injuring the other.
Authorities in Somerville say the hit-and-run happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.
The women were brought to an area hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.
Police say they’re looking for a dark-colored, full-size pickup truck that is believed to be a newer model and has front-end damage.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.