MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) - Police in South Florida say a car plunged into a lake, killing one man and sending a young girl to a hospital with critical injuries.
News outlets report four people were inside the car when it crashed into a lake in Miami Lakes early Tuesday morning. Tw men were able to escape without injuries.
Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.
It wasn’t clear what led to the crash. The names of the victims haven’t been released.
An investigation continues.
