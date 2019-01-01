President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager wasn’t impressed by Mitt Romney’s Washington Post op-ed Tuesday night criticizing Mr. Trump, and he called the incoming senator jealous and a failure.
Brad Parscale replied to the op-ed, in which the Utah Republican called Mr. Trump a threat to the national character, by saying the failed 2012 Republican presidential nominee “lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it.”
“Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @realDonaldTrump had,” he concluded.
