By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Tuesday, January 1, 2019

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager wasn’t impressed by Mitt Romney’s Washington Post op-ed Tuesday night criticizing Mr. Trump, and he called the incoming senator jealous and a failure.

Brad Parscale replied to the op-ed, in which the Utah Republican called Mr. Trump a threat to the national character, by saying the failed 2012 Republican presidential nominee “lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it.”

“Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @realDonaldTrump had,” he concluded.

SEE ALSO: Romney assails Trump in New Year’s op-ed: ‘The president has not risen to the mantle of the office’


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide