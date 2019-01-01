It’s time for the winter Washington Restaurant Week, which will take place Jan. 14-20. Dinner menus will be available for $35, lunch and brunch for $22 in the 250 participating restaurants.

Sunday is the Feast of the Three Kings, when a special cake, the Roscon de Reyes, is eaten in Spain. According to tradition, each roscon comes with a hidden Nativity figurine, a crown and a bean. Whoever gets the figurine may wear the crown and be the king; the not-so- lucky one who gets the bean should pay for the cake. At Taberna del Alabardero (1776 I St. NW), the cake can be ordered in advance for home consumption in two sizes ($45 and $60) and picked up at the restaurant on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. The roscon will be available for dessert at the restaurant on those days as well.

Cuisine Solutions, the premium foods company with facilities in Alexandria and Sterling, Virginia, will commemorate International Sous Vide Day on Jan. 26. It honors the birthdate of Cuisine Solutions chief scientist Bruno Goussault, the “father” of sous-vide cooking and founder of the Culinary Research & Education Academy.

Sous vide (French for “under vacuum”) describes a cooking technique in which food is vacuum-sealed and slow-cooked in hot water. This method permits food to cook evenly at a precise temperature, enhances flavors and maintains the moisture, consistency and nutrients that often are lost during conventional cooking.

A sous-vide dinner will be served Jan. 26 at the French Embassy (4101 Reservoir Road NW), beginning with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 6-7 p.m. At 7.30 p.m., guests will be seated for a four-course dinner with wine. All-inclusive tickets are priced at $100 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Careers Through Culinary Arts Program, a national nonprofit program that educates and guides underserved high school students. In the event of a weather cancellation, the dinner will be held Feb. 10. Online reservations are required and can be made through Eventbrite.com.

Cuisine Solutions is sponsoring a contest for a new outstanding sous-vide recipe. Prizes include a grand-prize trip for two to Paris with a $1,000-per-person airline voucher, a two-night stay in a three-star hotel, a private sous-vide class at the Culinary Research & Education Academy and dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant with Mr. Goussault. The competition is open to sous-vide cooks of all levels. Contestants can submit entries from Thursday to midnight Jan. 17. See InternationalSousVideDay.com.

Olivia (800 F St. NW) is replacing NoPa Kitchen & Bar this month with Mediterranean cuisine offering the flavors of Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Tunisia, Italy and Greece. The menu consists of innovative and traditional dishes, with items priced from $5 to $28. Dishes such as roasted carrot hummus, spicy merguez meatballs with couscous and tomato shakshuka, Galician-style octopus carpaccio, braised short rib tajine, Portuguese seafood stew with linguica sauce, chicken roulade “souvlaki style” and crispy lamb “osso bucco” with black chickpea stew, merguez and dukkah yogurt will be featured.

January is National Soup Month. In honor of the occasion, Legal Sea Foods (704 Seventh St. NW; 2301 Jefferson Davis Highway, Arlington) and Legal Sea Bar Union Station (50 Massachusetts Ave. NE) have declared Jan. 15 Chowda Day. For that day only, customers can order New England clam chowder for $1 per cup with the purchase of any entree. Ordinarily priced at $7.50 per cup, the chowder was first served when Legal Sea Foods opened as a fish market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1950.

Lupo Verde Osteria (4814 MacArthur Blvd. NW) is offering Family Sundays and Happy Mondays. The Sunday supper provides a rotating list of small plates, house-made pastas, a whole roasted fish and seasonal desserts served family-style and priced at $35 per person ($10 for children ages 6 to 12). Happy Mondays feature the same three-course, prix fixe menu available on Family Sundays, but dishes are presented in small, individual portions. Diners can add a glass of wine from the glass wine list for a discounted $10.

The Delegate (901 L St. NW) opened in December in the Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott and offers a new American menu featuring a chef’s table weekend brunch buffet and weekday happy hour. The rooftop lounge, open from April to October, offers sweeping views of Washington.

701 Restaurant (701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) closed Tuesday after 29 years of serving fine food in a supper club atmosphere featuring live jazz music. But restaurant owner Ashok Bajaj reminds that “when one door closes, another opens,” so stay tuned for his next culinary adventure.

And a happy new year to all.





