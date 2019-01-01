Kanye West might not be done with President Trump just yet.

The mercurial rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to say he was still proud of his MAGA hat.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he said.

Mr. West was at the White House last October for a meeting with Mr. Trump, where he spoke glowingly of a man whom most black intellectuals and pundits loathe. After he also began to be embraced by black conservatives who tried to put an ideological spin on matters, Mr. West said he was abandoning party politics.





