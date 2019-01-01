NEW YORK (AP) - Police are looking for a group of suspects after a stabbing in a downtown Manhattan subway station.
It happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday at the Delancey Street station on the F line.
Police say a man was stabbed in the back and is expected to survive his injuries.
The suspects were described to police as a group of about 10 men. They ran off.
