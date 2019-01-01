LIMA, Peru (AP) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra says he’s deciding how he will respond to the attorney general’s move to dismantle a team investigating the sweeping Odebrecht corruption case.

Vizcarra cut short a trip to Brazil on Tuesday, returning home to address the case that set off street protests on New Year’s Eve.

With hours left in the old year, Attorney General Pedro Chavarry removed two prosecutors leading the probe into high-ranking officials suspected of taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Four of Peru’s past presidents are suspected of having links to Odebrecht, including one who is jailed.

Chavarry said nullifying the team was necessary.

The president says he will not let down Peruvians who want to purge corruption from the political system.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.