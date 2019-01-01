By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 1, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Reports say police responding to calls of a shooting found two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person died on the way to the city’s MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police haven’t released the victims’ names or information about suspects.


