CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police are investigating the fatal shooting of three people around midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Reports say police responding to calls of a shooting found two people dead from gunshot wounds. A third person died on the way to the city’s MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police haven’t released the victims’ names or information about suspects.
