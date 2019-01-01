DUSON, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say they raided an unoccupied rental house and found a python and two pit bulls guarding more than five pounds (2.3 kilograms) of marijuana, 212 THC vape doses and 200 chocolate cannabis bars.

Duson police tell news agencies they confiscated two cars and more than $26,000 cash as well as $68,000 worth of marijuana items.

Authorities also had a warrant to search the renter’s address in nearby Lafayette, and arrested 35-year-old Donovan Hollier on Friday on a charge of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute it.

The Lafayette and Acadia parish sheriff’s offices, Acadia Parish animal control and Duson Volunteer Fire Department also participated.

Directory assistance did not have a number for Hollier, and it wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.





