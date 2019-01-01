RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno Police say they made 14 arrests and issued 12 citations during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city’s downtown.
The Reno Police Department told KOLO-TV on Tuesday that overall crowds were positive.
Police say 11 people were arrested for DUI and other arrests were for an open container, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing and resisting.
The dozen citations were for an open container, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an intoxicated pedestrian in a roadway and driving on a closed road.
