By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 1, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno Police say they made 14 arrests and issued 12 citations during New Year’s Eve celebrations in the city’s downtown.

The Reno Police Department told KOLO-TV on Tuesday that overall crowds were positive.

Police say 11 people were arrested for DUI and other arrests were for an open container, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing and resisting.

The dozen citations were for an open container, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an intoxicated pedestrian in a roadway and driving on a closed road.

