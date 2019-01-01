Actress Rosanna Arquette has raised the possibility that she may be a no-show at the third annual Women’s March over concerns about anti-Semitism.

After the Women’s March tweeted about the Jan. 19 march, dubbed the #WomensWave, Ms. Arquette responded, “As long as anti semitism and division is not part of your agenda.”

Ms. Arquette, who spoke wearing a pink hat at the 2017 Women’s March in Los Angeles, becomes the latest celebrity to call out the progressive feminist group over allegations of anti-Semitism, which the leadership has denied.

Actress Alyssa Milano said in October that she may skip the 2019 march unless the Women’s March leadership denounces Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan, prompting Will & Grace star Debra Messing to respond, “I stand with you @Alyssa_Milano.”

Asked if she would attend the march, Ms. Milano told the Advocate, “I would say no at this point. Unfortunate that none of them have come forward against him at this point. Or even given a really good reason why to support them.”

The Women’s March has issued several statements denouncing anti-Semitism and pronouncements by Mr. Farrakhan, described by the Anti-Defamation League as “America’s leading anti-Semite,” without actually denouncing him personally.

“We recognize the danger of hate rhetoric by public figures,” said the Women’s March in a Nov. 8 post. “We want to say emphatically that we do not support or endorse statements made by Minister Louis Farrakhan about women, Jewish and LGBTQ communities.”

Three of the four national co-chairs—Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour—have spoken at one or more events organized by Mr. Farrakhan. Ms. Mallory and Ms. Perez have also praised him and posed for photos with him on social media.

The leaders have come under fierce criticism for their Farrakhan associations, prompting several sister march groups to disassociate themselves and organizers in New Orleans to cancel this year’s event.

The Washington state Women+s March announced last month on Facebook that it would shut down after the Jan. 19 event over “the antisemitism the four National Team co-chairs have supported and continue to support.”

Ms. Arquette, part of the acting family that includes Patricia Arquette and David Arquette, starred in 1980-era movies such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Baby It’s You, and also had roles in Pulp Fiction and Crash.





