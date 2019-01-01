RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Police in Rapid City say gunshots were fired by an individual while officers were doing a welfare check in a neighborhood.

Authorities say no officers were injured in the shooting Tuesday. But, police are asking residents to avoid the 1200 block of Racine Street while officers investigate. The department’s Special Response Team has been summoned to the scene.





