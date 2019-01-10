BROOKSHIRE, Texas (AP) - Deputies are searching for a contract worker who fled after a stabbing attack at a Houston-area steel fabrication company left the plant manager dead and another employee wounded.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately provide details on the male suspect in Wednesday night’s attack at a Spitzer Industries unit in Brookshire.

Milo Thibeadeau (MY’-loh TIB’-uh-doh), chief operating officer for Spitzer Industries, said Thursday that he was not aware of any issues between the suspect and the slain manager, who’d been with the company more than 20 years. The contract worker was hired about six months ago.

Thibeadeau says the other worker who was stabbed happened to be nearby. He’s hospitalized in serious condition.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Brookshire is 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) west of Houston.





