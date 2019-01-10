By - Associated Press - Thursday, January 10, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after one high school student was fatally shot and another wounded in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Monday’s shooting killed 18-year-old Bradley Samsel, who was a senior at Tonganoxie High School, which is about 20 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas. The other victim also was a senior at the school. Police say she remains in critical condition.

The Tonganoxie school district said a crisis team was on campus Wednesday for students and school personnel.

