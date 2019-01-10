WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A judge has ordered a Wisconsin baby sitter not to have contact with the family of a 2-month-old boy she is accused of killing and then pretending he was alive when she gave the baby back to his mother.

Judge Jill Falstad also ordered 28-year-old Marissa Tietsort of Wausau not to have contact with children. The order was filed this week in Marathon County court and will remain in effect until Tietsort is released on bond.

A criminal complaint alleges Tietsort caused the baby’s death in October, then put him in a snowsuit and car seat and returned him to his mother - without telling her the child was dead.

Tietsort is due back in court Jan. 18. Her public defenders did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.