Capitol Hill liberals released a package of bills Thursday designed to test the political spectrum’s appetite for novel solutions to runaway drug costs, saying U.S. consumers are getting deceived by prices that are far higher than what other countries pay.

“Not even close,” Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, said. “That has got to end, and the legislation we are supporting will do just that.”

Mr. Sanders and House allies say U.S. consumers should be able to import drugs from Canada, an idea that a powerful Senate GOP chairman supports.

They’re also pushing to let Medicare negotiate down the cost of prescription drugs — something that has little chance of becoming law in divided government but remains a progressive talking point heading into 2020.

President Trump is exasperated by the number of drug companies who’ve increased prices this month despite his pleas, making Democrats hopeful they can secure cooperation from the White House.

“During his campaign, he said that he was going to stop the pharmaceutical companies from, quote, ‘Getting away with murder,’ ” Mr. Sanders said. “Today I say to President Trump: If you are serious about lowering prescription drug costs in this country, support our legislation and get your Republican colleagues on board.”

Mr. Trump used the bully pulpit to freeze price increases last summer. But with companies going back to business as usual, Democrats say tough talk isn’t going to cut it.

“No more talk, no more tweet,” Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, said. “No more commotion — emotion and no results. American people want action.”

The president is pushing a series of firm ideas to bring down prices, though some of his boldest plans haven’t taken root yet. They include forcing drug companies to disclose their list prices in TV ads and aligning the U.S. price of doctor-administered drugs with what other countries pay.

Mr. Sanders riffs on that theme with legislation that would break up a drug company’s monopoly if it refuses to offer the same prices to Americans that Germany, Japan and other developed countries enjoy.

The plan would apply to all brand-name drugs at the retail counter, however, not just those administered in hospitals and doctor’s offices.

Advocates are cheering efforts to establish parity with other nations, though prominent Republicans and conservative allies are skittish about the idea, saying it amounts to government overreach.

The pharmaceutical lobby also opposes the idea and attempts to let Medicare negotiate costs, saying the imposition of “price controls” will stifle innovation in the U.S.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat, on Thursday attacked high prices from another angle, saying drug makers should no longer be able to deduct the cost of advertising expenses from their federal taxes.

She said rampant advertising increases demand, resulting in higher prices.

“Drug companies continue to increase advertising spending year after year, inundating the airwaves with billions of dollars of commercials, all the while continuing to increase the price of medications that patients need,” Mrs. Shaheen said. “The American public shouldn’t be subsidizing Big Pharma’s ads, which is why my legislation would close this egregious loophole.”





