DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines are investigating the death of a man at a homeless camp on the city’s north side.

Police say in a news release that officers responded to the camp Thursday morning for a report of a dead person and found the man’s body. The man’s name has not been released.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicion, and initial investigation has led officers to suspect the man may have been hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident late Tuesday afternoon near the scene.





