President Trump said Thursday that he’s considering a proposal to give federal money to Texas to build a wall on the southern border, rather than have Washington build the barrier.

At a visit to the Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, Mr. Trump noted that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had suggested providing the state with “a relatively small amount of money, and they’ll build a wall themselves.”

“I thought that was not the worst idea I’ve ever heard,” he told Mr. Patrick. “Although I still think I can do it cheaper than you. I do like the idea. We’re going to look at a couple of ways of doing it, where you guys get [the wall] up. I like that idea. We’ll take a look.”

Democrats are refusing to agree to Mr. Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion for a barrier along the border with Mexico, an impasse that has led to a partial government shutdown nearly three weeks old.





