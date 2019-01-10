MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man who authorities say led a forgery ring in Minot has been sentenced to three years in prison.
The Minot Daily News reports that 28-year-old Ridge Christianson pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony forgery conspiracy charge.
Authorities say Christianson and several others wrote fraudulent checks on the accounts of two Minot businesses. They’ve been ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.
