MINOT, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo man who authorities say led a forgery ring in Minot has been sentenced to three years in prison.

The Minot Daily News reports that 28-year-old Ridge Christianson pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony forgery conspiracy charge.

Authorities say Christianson and several others wrote fraudulent checks on the accounts of two Minot businesses. They’ve been ordered to pay more than $11,000 in restitution.

