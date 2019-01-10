BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man charged with kidnapping a woman and her son and later sexually assaulting the woman has been scheduled to appear in federal court in Burlington.

Court records say Everett Simpson is due to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy on Feb. 7.

Simpson was hospitalized in Pennsylvania on Sunday after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police. He’s also facing a variety of state charges in Pennsylvania.

Simpson is charged with leaving a Bradford drug abuse treatment center Jan. 4 and traveling to Manchester, New Hampshire, where the alleged kidnapping took place. He is then alleged to have brought them back to Vermont where the woman was assaulted. He then fled to Pennsylvania.

Defense attorney Michael Desautels says it’s too early to have any comment on the case.





