Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will pay more than $500 million to resolve Justice Department lawsuits over claims it used illegal software to allow 104,000 diesel vehicles to skirt emissions guidelines, the department announced Thursday.

The settlement does not resolve any potential criminal liability, the Justice Department said announcing the settlement. It also does not resolve any civil litigation that has been filed against the company.

“The Department of Justice is committed to the full and fair enforcement of the laws that protect our nation’s environment,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio. “Fiat Chrysler broke those laws and this case demonstrates that steep penalties await corporations that engage in such egregious violations.”

The Justice Department had alleged Fiat Chrysler violated the Clean Air Act and California law. It sued the automaker in 2017, saying the software lead to excess emissions in 104,000 U.S. diesel vehicles from the 2014-2016 model years.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.